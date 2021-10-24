When Shah Rukh Opened up on 'Biggest Fear' for Family: Hope Kids Can Live Out of My Shadow

All eyes are currently on the Aryan Khan drugs seizure case as the 23-year-old son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan hopes he gets relief from the Bombay High Court when his case comes up for hearing on October 26.

In the case, many Bollywood celebrities and netizens have shared their opinion on how Aryan is “paying the price of Shah Rukh’s son" or he is “being targeted for his celebrity-kid status". Interestingly, did you know that Shah Rukh had once opened up about his fame and how it might affect his kids. Amid Aryan Khan being in police custody, an old interview of him has resurfaced where he spoke about being a public image.

During a previous interview, the actor shared that it’s absolutely true that his name could spoil their lives. “I would like to be known as their father, I would not like them to be known as my children. My biggest fear for my family in life especially my kids is that I hope they can live out of my shadow. I don’t want them to ever fight that and say oh I’m better than my father and I don’t want them to get completely engulfed by it that they don’t need to do anything because they’re my children.” shared Shah Rukh.

During his son’s arrest in the case, the Bollywood actor has drawn a lot of support form Bollywood and fans. Recently, he was also photographer visiting Aryan in Arthur Road Jail as they were able to meet for a few minutes as per protocols of hold up of undertrials.

