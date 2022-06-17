When Shah Rukh Khan Posed for A Selfie: Twitter User Shares Sweet Story of His Dad Meeting the Superstar

The king of Bollywood has always stolen our heart whether with his acting or his down-to-earth nature. Recently, a Twitter user has shared a heart-warming story related to Shah Rukh Khan and it is making rounds on the micro-blogging site. On Friday, a Twitter user named Rohan Mukherjee shared the photo of the superstar along with his dad and the little interaction they had three years ago.

In his tweet, the user shared a photo in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen taking the selfie along with his dad. The tweet read: “My dad just told me he met Shah Rukh Khan at a wedding and said my son went to the school as you (true), and SRK said that’s great we should take a selfie, and my dad said I don't know how, and SRK said don't worry I got this. I found this out today, three years later.”

My dad just told me he met @iamsrk at a wedding and said my son went to the same school as you (true), and SRK said that's great we should take a selfie, and my dad said I don't know how, and SRK said don't worry I got this. I found this out today, THREE YEARS LATER. pic.twitter.com/rFbksg4Psx — Rohan Mukherjee (@rohan_mukh) June 16, 2022

The user also threaded the tweet as he takes it as an achievement suggested by his friend. “As a friend said, ‘This is your biggest achievement. You've peaked.’ I will take it,” he further tweeted.

As soon as the picture was posted on Twitter, netizens and fans can be seen praising the Raes actor for his humble nature and kindness. “Shah Rukh sir, such a humble man. Many times seen on TV with common people, his fans, physically challenged, and senior citizens he is so humble and loveable. Salute to Sir SRK,” tweeted a fan.

While a user shared a similar experience he had with King Khan and wrote, “You are absolutely right. It happened to me while shopping at Selfridges in August 2000. The store manager provided the portable camera and then SRK took the selfie after my failed attempt.”

For the unversed, SRK went to St Columba’s School in Delhi and completed his graduation with BA in economics from Hansraj College.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming for the film Pathaan. He will also be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

