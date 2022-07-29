When Shah Rukh Khan Predicted Ranveer Singh Will Get Arrested For ‘Not Wearing Clothes’

Ranveer Singh, who is known for his quirky and sartorial fashion choices, has once again hit the headlines. The Bollywood hunk took the internet by storm with his nude photoshoot for Paper magazine. While many were impressed with the photoshoot, the pictures did not go well with a section of the society. The actor landed himself in legal soup for allegedly “hurting the sentiments of women and insulting their modesty” by sharing pictures on social media. But, did you know? Shah Rukh Khan had earlier predicted that the 83 actor will one day get arrested for his sartorial choices.

An old interview of the King of Bollywood resurfaced on the internet when he appeared on a talk show, Koffee With Karan with Alia Bhatt in 2017. During the episode when Karan Johar had asked SRK what would be the reason if he ever heard that Ranveer Singh was arrested. The Raees actor had quipped that Ranveer might get arrested for “wearing clothes and for not wearing clothes.”

After the naked photos steered controversy by the Simbaa actor, it received mixed reactions from social media users. Protests erupted in Madhya Pradesh and people donated clothes in a box with Ranveer’s photos placed in front of the box. Workers from a political party in Indore also sent clothes to Ranveer as a part of their initiative called Neki Ki Diwar.

Meanwhile, Bollywood is coming in support of the beloved actor. Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor have backed his bold photoshoot and appreciated him. Earlier, Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt also defended him as she reacted to a journalist’s question about Ranveer’s photoshoot. When asked about her opinion on the reactions his photos have received, Alia responded by saying that she doesn’t like anything negative being said about her favourite Ranveer Singh. “So I can’t tolerate this question,” she added. The duo recently wrapped up shooting for their upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar.

