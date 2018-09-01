When Shah Rukh, Ranbir Danced in Drag with Madhuri; Watch Gurinder Chadha's Throwback Video

I love Shah Rukh Khan in this! And Ranbir Kapoor both are great sports but @maduriDixit is still pure class. https://t.co/ZPrhNeYUL7 — Gurinder Chadha OBE (@GurinderC) August 30, 2018

Marilyn Monroe once famously said, "Give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world." Well, in India, apparently it's give male actors the right dress, and they can conquer the stage. British-Indian director Gurinder Chadha shared a hilarious throwback clip of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit on Friday and it has social media in splits. In the grainy video, both of Bollywood's leading men can be seen wearing loud and gauche Indian womenswear, complete with horrendous wigs, as they cavort around on a stage and try to match steps with Bollywood’s dancing queen herself, Madhuri Dixit.The clip is from a Bollywood awards function which took place way back in 2012. While sharing the video, Gurinder wrote: “I love Shah Rukh Khan in this! And Ranbir Kapoor both are great sports but Maduri Dixit is still pure class.”Watch the video below:Madhuri found the shared video hilarious and soon responded, writing on the microblogging site, "Hahaha 😂 This cracked me up! You guys are the best @iamsrk & Ranbir ❤ Lets meet soon!Thanks for sharing @GurinderC" (sic).Chadha is celebrated for her international projects, such as Bend It Like Beckham (2002) and Bride and Prejudice (2004), and most recently directed partition drama, Viceroy’s House (2017). She is currently busy filming her next film, Blinded By The Light, which is said to be traditional and an homage to classicaly absurdist British comedies.Back home, on the professional front, all three Hindi cinema heavyweights have been keeping busy. Shah Rukh will be next seen in the upcoming Zero, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma with a much discussed special appearance by Salman Khan, while Madhuri recently finished shooting for Total Dhamaal and is now preparing for her next role in Karan Johar’s next big Bollywood film, Kalank. Meanwhile, Ranbir, who is still riding high on the success of Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, is completely wrapped up in shooting for Ayan Mukherji’s Bramhastra, in which he appears alongside girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.