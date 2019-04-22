English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When Shah Rukh Khan Requested Movie Critics to Stop Rating Films Using the ‘Star System’
Shah Rukh Khan says rating a film out of 5 stars cannot be the only way of critiquing films.
A file photo of Shah Rukh Khan.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan believes a film is the end product of several artistes’ vision and endless hard work and hence should not be rated out of 5 stars as if it were a consumer service.
In a moving speech at the recently organised Critics Choice Film Awards, the 53-year-old actor said, “I request all my critics friends here, please don’t be like us Bollywood film stars, and get carried away by what Bollywood succumbed to many years ago—the star system. The star system cannot be the only way of summing up films by our critics. 3 stars, 3.5 stars, 3 and a quarter stars, 5 stars.... It’s a film, not a hotel for God sake. With critics sprouting all over, film critic is becoming an endangered species. Please let it not get replaced by consumer service.”
Commenting on his own work as an actor and a producer, Khan said it was time he upped his game as a filmmaker. “Stars like me or filmmakers like me have to change. I have to promise myself to push the envelope as far as I can. It’s what my love for the art demands of me and filmmaking demands of me. I like to be a superhero, a midget, a fan with a prosthetic face. To become an actor, you need to deconstruct yourselves, you need to discard the self,” he said.
“We filmmakers have fought along to give more credit to constructive and jaded ideas. We search for art, for form without searching the essence of the stories. We find logic and disregard the free-spirit of story telling. We have to remind ourselves that truth is formless, only untruths are formed. We as film fraternity have to be truer to ourselves, and hence to the stories we set out to tell,” he added.
