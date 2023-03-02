Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a tremendous fan following not only in India but across the globe. The actor has given several iconic romantic films like Veer Zaara, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and many more. The actor has always swooned us with his charming personality, which is why his female fan ratio has always been higher. The fans leave no opportunity to be closer to him whenever he steps out in public. The My Name Is Khan actor once revealed that he employed female bodyguards and the reason shows traits of a true gentleman.

In 2017, speaking at the India Today Conclave, Shah Rukh shared, “If you are stepping out, you have to smell good. Brush your teeth, your hair should be soft, you should smell very very good. That’s the secret you need to follow. My pictures in my car, when I’m coming for a party, are always growling. It is scary".

The Dilwale actor also mentioned that a lot of ladies like him and want to smell him, so he has lady bodyguards now.

He even mentioned that it was getting rude when men (his male bodyguards) were pushing women while trying to protect him. “Women have lovely long nails, and their love hurts, and it is difficult explaining to your kids and wife the nail marks,” he added.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screens after four years with Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The Spy universe film became an international hit in less than a month, the film has already collected Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Now, SRK is busy with Atlee’s Jawan. The film will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover among others. There are now reports suggesting that Pushpa: The Rise fame Allu Arjun also has a cameo role in the film. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 2. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

