When Shah Rukh Khan Revealed Why Son Aryan Isn't Allowed to be Shirtless at Home
1-MIN READ

When Shah Rukh Khan Revealed Why Son Aryan Isn’t Allowed to be Shirtless at Home

When Shah Rukh Khan Revealed Why Son Aryan Isn’t Allowed to be Shirtless at Home

In an old interview, Shah Rukh Khan said that his son Aryan is not allowed to be shirtless in their house. He explained that this rule in his house has more to do with equality.

Once in an interview, Shah Rukh had opened up why he always asks his son Aryan to put on a shirt even at home. He made the comment while he was talking about how a man should remain in front of his female family members and friends. During the interview that took place in 2017, the actor explained that this rule in his house has more to do with equality and nothing with males not having breasts.

He said that he believes that a man shouldn’t do anything a woman can’t. He highlighted the importance of equality and said his sons would never have any extra privilege over girls.

He also stressed however, equality is not a reason to forget chivalry and he does not tolerate any ‘tu tadak’. Men should always address women with respect. “Tu pizza le aa, tu idhar aa is not how you address women. Show some respect,” he was quoted as saying.

Shah Rukh has three children, including son AbRam Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. He married interior designer Gauri Khan in 1991 following a six-year courtship.

Earlier in March this year, the star conducted a Q&A session on Twitter, #AskSRK. During the session, he had slammed a fan when he asked him for tips to “patana” (impress girls). Shah Rukh was quite upset with the usage of the word and asked his fan to start with not using such words for girls and try impressing them by showing “respect” towards them.

Shah Rukh also gave a sarcastic reply to a fan who asked him the colour of his inner-wear. Replying to the question, Shah Rukh said he does these Q&A sessions for such “classy and educated questions.”

On the work front, the Badshah of Bollywood was seen shooting for Pathan earlier this year. The action-drama also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is being directed by Siddharth Anand.

first published:May 13, 2021, 20:23 IST