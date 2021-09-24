When Shah Rukh Khan Said He Stopped Signing Films With Juhi Chawla Due to Affair Rumours

Shah Rukh Khan is the ‘King of Romance’ and that explains his massive fan base. But there is another aspect of his demeanor that sets him apart from the crowd, it’s his ability to speak candidly on almost anything. Now, social media has found out excerpts from an old Shah Rukh Khan interview where he disclosed the reason for not appearing alongside his co-stars on magazine covers.

Shah Rukh discussed why he abruptly quit working with some female co-stars. In the interview, SRK said that he stopped signing projects with Juhi Chawla once rumours of an affair began to circulate. He also stated that he would do the same thing again and would quit working with Kajol if this persisted.

Why shun magazine covers? The actor claimed that magazines just sensationalise the images of actors and actresses together. According to a Reddit thread, Shah Rukh said, “The minute I pose with a woman for a movie magazine, they'll slap an ugly signature on it. Magazines require sensationalism to sell more copies, but I refuse to contribute to the waste.”

On gossip columns linking him and Kajol, Shah Rukh said that she is like a younger sister and the rumours are because they are a hit pair on-screen. “Simply because Baazigar is a success, I hear people say I'm having a crazy affair with Kajol…That is revolting to me. Kajol and I? Come on, she’s only a kid. Aunt Tanuja's daughter, my younger sister. Gauri likes them as well.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has now been included in the Indian Sign Language lexicon, which was unveiled earlier this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actor's name is one of 10,000 new terms added to India's non-voice lexicon's digital dictionary.

Currently, Shah Rukh is filming for his upcoming movie Pathan. He will also be seen in Atlee’s next movie, tentatively titled Lion.

