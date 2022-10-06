When Shah Rukh Khan Talked About His Director Friends 'Willing To Make Only Romantic Films'

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the country. Even though his last few films like Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal didn’t fare well at the Box Office, the actor remained undeterred and appreciated for his performances throughout. Right before VFX was a thing in Bollywood, SRK ushered a new age in Bollywood with his superhero film Ra.One. The film couldn’t earn that much at that time, but it remains revolutionary to this date. Back in 2011, around the time of its release, Shah Rukh had pledged to leave an everlasting impact for the coming generations to love and cherish.

The Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna actor had shared while explaining his stance, “The industry has given me so much. I feel that when my career ends, I want to leave a mark beyond playing a villain, romancing heroines, and dancing well. I did that for myself. But I want people to look back and think of me when they think about VFX in Indian films. ‘You know that guy Shah Rukh, world-famous Aryan’s dad? It was him’.”

He had also revealed his dream of making films that appeal not only to the local diaspora but also to the worldwide masses, “I want to leave something in this industry which is beyond films, and it takes our films worldwide. I can control the technology, that was one reason I made Ra.One. I’m friends with some of the biggest filmmakers, but they’re quite foolish. They want to make only romantic films. But I want to go ahead and rule the world. Let’s make the kind of film that Indians in London and America and all over the world will proudly tell their friends was made in India, and it’s as good as Spider-Man.”

SRK told, “We should get into this larger-than-life cinema because if we don’t, the younger generation will stop watching our films. They have access to international films. I think they should have access to our superheroes, we have such great mythologies, such great stories to tell…”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to an eventful 2023 with back-to-back films. The talented actor would be headlining Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone, Atlee’s Jawan opposite Nayanthara and Raj Kumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

