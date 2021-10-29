When Shah Rukh Khan Talked About Protecting His Family, Kids: You Don’t Make My Children Cry

After being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan has finally been granted bail by the Bombay High Court, along with co-accused Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha. Aryan was lodged in the Arthur Road Jail for over 20 days after being detained by the NCB. Soon after the news broke, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their happiness and show their support to the Khan family. His fan, too, crowded in front of Mannat to celebrate Aryan’s bail.

Shah Rukh Khan has always been vocal about how much he loves his family and puts them first. Once, he had warned people not to hurt his children or else he will make them pay for it.

A long time back, the actor had cracked a joke at Amar Singh saying that he saw ‘darindagi’ in his eyes, which led to goons creating a ruckus in front of Mannat. Aryan and his sister Suhana Khan, who were kids at that time, were startled by the chaos and the latter ended up crying. Talking about the incident, King Khan had said if anyone threatens his kids, he will not be in self-preservation mode.

“If you scare me by saying that you will harm me, I will be scared, because if I die, who will look after my kids? But if you threaten my children, I will not be in self-preservation mode. My wife will be very scared when she reads what I am about to say, but if I’d been there… if I’d reached before the cops cleared the protestors… I would have made them all cry for making my daughter cry. And that’s the promise of a Pathan."

He added, “I would not have spared them. You don’t make my children cry. If you have a problem, talk to me. I know where that crowd came from, but now I am being told that Amar Singh did not send them."

Then further said that he can give his life for his kids. “Come on, there are only women in my house. My wife wasn’t there, my sister is not well and my little daughter was crying. I don’t like it! I am a Pathan and I am very, very, very, very protective about my family," he had told Mid-day.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate and former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, represented Aryan in his bail plea before the Bombay High Court.

