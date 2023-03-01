Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who rose to fame with the 1998 film Satya, seems to have spread his wings far and wide in the film industry. From films like Special 26, Aiyaary, and Aligarh, the 33-year-old marked his presence on the OTT platform too with critically-acclaimed web shows like The Family Man. However, during the initial years of his career, Manoj had his fair share of ups and downs, dealing with financial problems.

Recently, while having a candid chat with Curly Tales, the actor revealed that the first time he went to a discotheque, it was with Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood superstar was the first person to take Manoj to a nightclub. Before that, let alone visiting one, he was not even aware that there was something called a nightclub.

Recalling the day, Manoj revealed that he was just wearing “chappals” or slippers at that time. “That was a long time ago. A nightclub called Ghungroo was in Delhi aur maine chappal pehni thi uss samay. Kisi tarah mere liye jooton ka intezam kiya gaya (I wore slippers at the time and shoes were somehow arranged for me)," he shared.

Narrating his first-time nightclub experience, The Family Man actor opened up on how he watched the party-goers dancing there, while he just stood in a corner, drinking wine. “Then I went inside. That was the first time I saw that life. Got to know what a nightclub is. These people were dancing but I was in a corner, sipping on my wine,” he said.

Earlier, in an interview with the media portal Galatta Plus, Manoj spilled the beans on how he found the discotheque to be a “dark and dingy” place.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Manoj Bajpayee spent most of his childhood in a Bihar village. Later during his college days, he moved to Delhi. Before his stardom, the actor was also a performer in a theatre group.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gulmohar. Starring veteran actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead, the family drama is slated to hit the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on March 3.

Read all the Latest Movies News here