When Shah Rukh Khan Was Asked How He Would React If Gauri Were to Watch Him Perform Romantic Scene

A small clip from an old episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, where the host Kapil Sharma asks Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan about his reaction if his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan were to watch him perform a romantic scene in a movie, is doing rounds on social media.

In the video, shared by an online fan club of Shah Rukh’s, Kapil can be heard asking the superstar how he would react if his wife Gauri were to watch him perform a romantic scene. To which, Shah Rukh quipped that there’s a reason why he only shoots romantic scenes abroad, and never in India.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood will be the first celebrity guest to grace the stage of the popular comedy show in the post-lockdown episode. The fresh episode will air on TV on Saturday, August 1 and pictures from the sets when Sonu joined Kapil and his gang of performers have been shared.

Shah Rukh and Gauri exchanged vows after dating for more than five years and have spent over 28 years of happy married life.