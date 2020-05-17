MOVIES

When Shaheer Sheikh Beefed up for Arjun's Role in Mahabharat

Shaheer Sheikh had to gain 20 kgs extra before shooting for 'Mahabharat' and that he recalled was physically and mentally 'a big journey' for him.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
TV Actor Shahher Sheikh recently recalled his journey for the epic show Mahabharat when he gained 20 kgs for playing the part of Arjun.

Shaheer posted a side-by-side pic from the time he shot for Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal and then Mahabharat. In between the shooting of the two daily soaps, Shaheer said he gained 20 kgs.

Captioning the picture on social media, Shaheer wrote, "From 75 kgs to 95 kgs, the transition from being ‘Anant’ to becoming ‘Arjun’ was a big journey for me physically and mentally (sic)."

We must admit that the transformation that Shaheer underwent for his Mahabharat role is indeed inspiring.

avya.. Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal was one of his initial shows that quickly made Shaheer a heartthrob.

In the college-set show, Shaheer played Anant Bajpai, while Soumya Seth was seen as Navya.

Shaheer took to social media to share many throwback photos from the set, and wrote: "A breath of fresh air... is what this show felt like."

Further describing the show, he wrote: "College romance, beautifully written characters and a very modern and realistic take on the quintessential ‘love story'."

Shaheer also recalled his shooting days for Mahabharat is a recent post.

(With inputs from IANS)

