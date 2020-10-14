When Shahid Kapoor First Met Mira Rajput He Thought, 'Are We Even Going to Last 15mins?'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in the Hindi film industry. The Bollywood actor married Mira in a quiet ceremony in Delhi in 2015 and have two kids together. Their wedding made a lot of news for their considerable age gap.

Shahid himself was apprehensive about the union. Talking about the same to Vogue, the actor revealed that the only thought going through his mind was, “Are we even going to last 15 minutes?” He was quoted as saying, “The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around.. Are we even going to last 15 minutes?’”

However, it’s been five years now and the two are happily married, giving everyone major couple goals. Mira, who has stepped into the role of a star wife, said it was the good thing that she was never into movies as they got to know each other for who they are, not for who others think they are.

In the interview, Shahid also revealed about the initial days of their marriage when he used to keep an eye out for her as she started going to parties and gatherings with him. He said, “We’ve gone to parties where I’ve known many more people than she has, but I’ve always found her having more intense conversations with people she’s met less than half an hour ago!”

Mira is no less than a star now as she enjoys a massive following on social media. The couple is proud parents to two kids - Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Recently, Shahid and Mira celebrated their son Zain’s birthday and the proud mommy took to social media to give a sneak-peek into the celebrations with a long note.