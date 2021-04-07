When Shahid Kapoor Reacted to Working with Kareena Kapoor Again: I'll Romance Buffalo Too

When Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met released in 2007, its lead actors Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor had broken off a long-time relationship. The actors never openly addressed the breakup except for the fact that it happened during the shoot of the film. At the time, Shahid was asked about collaborating with Kareena again. To which, he had responded, “I would like to work with her again." “I feel that as an actor if my producer wants me to romance with a cow or a buffalo also, I’ll do it because that’s my job,” Shahid said on Zee News’ celebrity chat show Kahiye Janab. Shahid and Kareena teamed up for three films. While Fida and Chup Chup Ke bombed at the box office, Jab We Met was a blockbuster. However, their relationship soured while shooting for this romantic comedy.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra of Film Companion last year, Kareena Kapoor had opened up about how ‘Jab We Met’ and the break-up impacted her life. The actress revealed that Shahid had actually told her about the film. “In fact, it was Shahid who actually said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, ‘It’s amazing, the girl’s part is amazing and you should do it.’ He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film,” she said.

Talking about the breakup, she said, “Of course, then destiny had its own plan and life took its own course. A lot happened in the making of this film and Tashan and our lives… We all kind of went our separate ways. And this beauty of a movie came out of it.” The actress also talked about how Tashan, where she met her now-husband Saif Ali Khan, changed her life.

Shahid and Kareena also worked in Udta Punjab post their breakup but the two did not have any scenes together in the film. Shahid is now married to Mira Rajput. The couple has two kids together. While Kareena and Saif are happily married for more than eight years. They have two sons together.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here