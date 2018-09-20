English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When Shahid Kapoor Took New Mother Mira Rajput Out on a Movie Date. See Pics, Videos
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were recently spotted at the special screening of his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at the special screening of Batti Gul Meter Chalu on Wednesday. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
In one of their rare public appearances together since their son Zain’s birth, actor Shahid Kapoor took his wife Mira Rajput out on a movie date on Wednesday.
Casually dressed in black, the two attended the special screening of his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. They looked every bit the happy parents that they are ever since Zain came into their lives on September 5.
Shahid and Mira got married in July 2015 and their daughter Misha was born on August 26 the next year.
Currently on a paternity break, Shahid will begin shooting for his next film, Arjun Reddy’s Hindi remake, in October.
His film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, a biting social commentary on issue of electricity shortage and corruption in the Indian power sector, is set to release on September 21.
Shot between February and July this year and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, it also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in important roles.
Talking about the film’s relevance, Shahid had earlier said, "There are around 31 million homes in our country where there is no electricity. We all must have experienced that there is certain rise in the amount of bills after privatisation of electricity so, it's really a relevant issue. I think metro cities like Mumbai don't have to deal with scarcity of electricity but if you go to the interior parts of India then you will realise how important this issue is among common people."
