When Shahid Kapoor Worked Out with Sardar Singh at the Gym, See Pic

Former ace Indian hockey player Sardar Singh has delighted fans by posting a picture with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Sardar Singh wrote, “Good to meet @shahidkapoor and appreciate his workout in the gym best wishes for upcoming movie (sic)." In the photo, Shahid can be seen sporting black sportswear with white shoes, while Sardar Singh wears white upper and blue shorts. Shahid has been gearing up for his upcoming sports drama Jersey for quite a while now. The actor will be playing a cricketer in the film and has been shooting for it in Chandigarh.

Jersey will narrate the story of a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.



Pankaj Kapur will be seen essaying the role of Shahid’s coach in the film. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the project also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

Jersey is the official remake of 2019’s hit Telugu movie of the same name. The original was also directed by Tinnanuri and starred Nani in the lead role. The film is slated to release on August 28.

