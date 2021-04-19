When Shailesh Lodha Didn't Mince Words in Criticising Kapil Sharma's Show

Poet and actor Shailesh Lodha has been featuring as Taarak Mehta in TV’s longest running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is famous for doing family centric comedy and has been attracting viewers with its clean humour.

Read: Ready for Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah? Asit Modi Spills the Beans About New Show

In a throwback video, Shailesh is seen criticising comedian Kapil Sharma’s show for the brand of humour it uses for entertaining people. He says in the clip, “When I see certain programmes, I am embarrassed. A dadi (grandmother) who wants to kiss people. A bua (aunt) who is dying to get married. A husband who tortures his wife. I work in a show where a son touches his father’s feet. I will never work in a show for which I have to tell my daughter that you should not watch this."

The aunt and grandmother Shailesh refers to in his address are Upasana Singh and Ali Asgar respectively. Both became famous as characters in Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Meanwhile, opening on making family-centric comedy in his show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, producer Asit Kumarr Modi shared, “Children love comedy. But while doing humour, one tends to often do double meaning and cheap jokes. While doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, my idea was to bring the family together."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here