Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur is currently hitting headlines for her second marriage. Actress Dalljiet Kaur got engaged to London-based Nikhil Patel last month. Now, this couple is going to tie the knot in March. However, in a recent interview, this actress has spoken openly about her second marriage for the first time. Dalljiet Kaur has shared some important things about her son.

In an interview with Bollywood Times, Dalljiet Kaur, while talking about her second marriage, said that she was scared before deciding to marry for the second time. The actress said that she loves to call Nikhil Nick, who is also getting married for the second time. Nikhil has two daughters from her first marriage. Nikhil’s elder daughter Ariana is 13 years old, while his younger daughter Anika is 8 years old.

Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress revealed that her son Jaydon called Nikhil papa in the first meet? Dalljiet herself was also quite surprised by this act of her son. The actress also said, “Jaydon is very intelligent for his age. When I started dating Nikhil, he often asked me if I was looking for a boy for marriage. My son has always longed for a father’s love. But I was scared. I wanted to give him a good father and I wanted a good husband."

She further said that when her son called Nikhil ‘Papa’ in the very first meeting, she was quite scared of what Nikhil would think. At that time, Dalljiet and Nikhil were only dating and the couple had not even thought about marriage. However, when the actress’ son adopted Nikhil, the couple decided to give their relationship the name of marriage.

However, Dalljiet Kaur got married in the year 2009 to her Kulvaddhu co-actor Shalin Bhanot. However, a rift started between the two after some time and the matter reached the point of divorce. Dalljiet had accused Shaleen Bhanot of domestic violence and assault and the couple separated in the year 2015. The custody of Dalljiet and Shalin’s son Jaydon is with the actress.

Read all the Latest Movies News here