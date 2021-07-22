When Shilpa Shetty Revealed Raj Kundra 'Tried to Woo' Her With Versace Bags, Flat Opposite Jalsa

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s love story was nothing less than a Bollywood film, filled with dreamy romance, controversies and speculations. Raj Kundra had done everything to impress Shilpa, from buying her expensive bags to a luxurious space in Mumbai’s posh area. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shilpa had recalled how she had fallen in love with Raj and how he had tried to impress her with expensive gifts.

“He was trying to woo me with Versace bags. In fact, he sent me three bags of the same style in three different colors, and I was astonished. He was constantly throwing hints at me. But, I asked him to give it a full stop as I want to spoil the friendship and bond we shared. Moreover, I was never going to shift to London, though I was dying to get married at that time (laughs)."

Raj had also bought space opposite Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow Jalsa in Mumbai to be with Shilpa. She had recalled, “Later, we decided to talk our hearts out to each other and come to a conclusion. The next morning, after our meeting, he called me and asked if I had seen Jalsa (Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai home), to which I agreed. Raj then said that he had bought a floor opposite Jalsa, leaving me all astonished. I was wondering why a London-based rich businessman would buy a flat in Mumbai. The next day, he asked me to accompany him to see the property."

Shilpa had also shared what made her believe in Raj’s love. The actress had further added, “The building, where Raj bought the flat was not even constructed completely. It only had the 2nd floor, when we went to see it. But, he enthusiastically said, ‘I’ve bought the 7th floor.’ He then told me whether he works from here, or functions out of London doesn’t really matter. It is then when he made it clear that he had decided."

Shilpa Shetty tied the knot with Raj Kundra in a lavish ceremony in Khandala on November 22, 2009. The couple has two children together- Vivaan and Samisha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here