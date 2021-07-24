When Shilpa Shetty Spoke About Raj Kundra's Struggles: 'We are not Apologetic of High-life'

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested on the night of July 19 by Mumbai Police in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. Mumbai police stated that Raj was one of the “key conspirators" in the porn racket.

In the last few days, Shilpa and Raj have been making headlines. Apart from the case-related developments, their past interviews are also cropping up on the Internet. Now, a clip from an event wherein Shilpa talked about Raj’s struggles has emerged on social media.

In the video, Shilpa says that the couple is not apologetic about enjoying a high life as they have worked very hard for the same. She reveals that Raj’s father started off as a bus conductor in London, while his mother worked in a cotton factory. Shilpa also talks about how his parents used to leave their six-month-old baby in the car with a milk bottle as they could not afford help.

Considering the recent events that have unfolded, the clip did not go down well among Instagram users. They lashed out at the actress in the comment section. Taunting about the struggle Shilpa talked about in the clip, one of the users wrote, “Raj Kundra really working hard to make such films and Shilpa had enjoyed that money.” Some even termed Shilpa’s motivational speech “fake.”

Shilpa’s direct connection with the making of pornographic films is currently being investigated. The actress has, however, denied any link with HotShots, the mobile application which is at the centre of the police investigation involving the porn scandal.

