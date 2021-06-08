When Shilpa Shetty Told Raj Kundra That 'Nothing Could Happen Between Us'

Shilpa Shetty has been married to Raj Kundra for 13 years now, but there was a time when she had told him that nothing could happen between them. The actress also shared details about their first date.

She told Asian Age in an interview,"Mr Kundra had a few things of mine, and he flew all the way from London to Mumbai to give them to me. On the first day, he sent me a colourful bag, and the next day, he sent me another bag. I immediately picked up the phone and made it clear to him that nothing could happen between us as I was not interested in shifting base from Mumbai to London."

She added, “At that point, I was planning to settle down, and he told me that he was planning to settle down as well. He gave me his Mumbai address and asked me to meet him. That’s how I ended up going on my first date with Mr Kundra."

Shilpa and Raj got married in 2009 and had their first child, son Viaan, in 2012. Last year, they had their daughter Samisha via surrogacy.

