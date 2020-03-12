When Shruti Haasan Sang in Front of Asha Bhosle and Got Nervous

Actor and singer Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to post a monochrome picture of herself with legendary singer Asha Bhosle. In the photo, one can see Shruti dressed in a school uniform with a hairband on while Asha can be seen seated in a saree.

The photo was originally shared by Shruti’s fan club named ‘Shrutzlovez’, captioning the image, Shruti said, “#Repost @shrutzlovez with @get_repost・・・Just a picture of @shrutzhaasan singing in her uniform I LOVE THIS PICTURE * I even remember this day and being so so nervous to sing in front of the legend herself ! Such a beautiful memory - Thankyou so much for sharing @asha.bhosle (sic).”

As one can see, it appears that Shruti is singing a track, which the Padma Vibhushan awardee is listening to with utmost concentration. The picture, which has got around one and a half lakh likes, has also sought actor Manisha Koirala’s attention. She has commented on the post with three clapping and double heart emojis.

Shruti, who was last seen in the much-acclaimed short film Devi, is currently awaiting the release of her latest Tamil film Laabam. The upcoming movie featuring her as the leading lady also stars 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Furthermore, she also has Ravi Teja starrer Krack in her kitty.

