When Shweta Nanda Bachchan Went Home Hungry Because of Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda are childhood friends. In 2018 when Karan and Shweta were invited on the talk show BFFs with Vogue, hosted by actress Neha Dhupia, the two revealed some interesting facts about each other’s lives. During the show, the viewers got to know that the former model suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). On this, Neha had asked the director to tell some incident when Shweta had gone “completely OCD”.

Karan then shared an anecdote when he had gone on dinner with Shweta. He told the host that he has a habit of eating off others’ plates. So, without giving a thought he ate some dish from his buddy’s plate, but she became so upset that she refused to touch the food after that. She quietly kept her fork and spoon aside and said she is not hungry and didn’t want to eat. Shweta also agreed that she cannot bear anyone touching her food or eating off her plate.

The filmmaker told the host that he got to know about the real reason behind Shweta’s not having dinner “much later”. She had revealed that she “went home hungry” that day because he had touched her food.

Karan continued that this is an old habit with him which he got from his father Yash Johar. He maintained that he has grown up thinking that the food on other’s plate looks more delicious and so he cannot stop himself from eating off others’ plates. But opposite to him, Shweta is the “brand ambassador” of OCD. He went on to reveal that even though the author’s OCD is extreme, “she does not want to admit” it because she is “embarrassed” about it.

Later in the chat show, Karan revealed that Shweta’s mother and actress Jaya Bachchan also suffers from OCD. He remembered when he went to her house to give a narration of his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham; she kept interrupting an emotional moment in the script as she kept nagging a servant to clean the silverware kept inside the room.

