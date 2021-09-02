Sidharth Shukla‘s popularity was such that not only he had strong fanbase on social media, but his ‘Humpy Sharma Ki Dulhania’ co-star Varun Dhawan too was forced to notice it on the sets. Dhawan once admitted that at one point he was a bit jealous of Shukla when he got so much attention during shoots.

Dhawan was quoted as saying by Times of India that when they were shooting in Mumbai’s Borivali, he saw “aunties going crazy over Shukla". The Bollywood actor even said some school kids too started screaming Shukla’s name and that’s when he was like “yeh toh problem hai".

The Bigg Boss season 13 winner, who died of a heart attack on Thursday morning, started his career in showbiz with modelling and was the runner-up of Gladrags Manhunt 2004. He went on to represent India at the Best Model Of The World contest held in Turkey in 2005 and became the first Indian to win the title.

Shukla made his debut in acting with the Hindi TV show ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’ in 2008. His debut performance opened the gates to his later television projects like ‘Aahat’, ‘Love U Zindagi’ and ‘CID’. Here’s a relooj at Shukla’s career so far.

Balika Vadhu:

Shukla’s big break in the television entertainment industry came with this drama that aired on Colors TV. Shukla played the role of Shivraj Alok Shekhar, the righteous and progressive administrative officer who assisted protagonist Anandi (played by Pratyusha Banerjee) in her journey towards empowerment. Banerjee passed away in 2016 by suicide.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 6:

Following his Balika Vadhu fame, Shukla made appearances in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6. With his dancing skills and charming persona, Shukla impressed judge and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania:

Shukla later landed a role in Dharma Productions’ movie Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania in 2014. The movie marked Shukla’s debut in Bollywood where he starred next to Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The actor essayed the role of Bhatt’s to-be fiancé Angad Bedi, who is an NRI American doctor. The two actors meet at a restaurant, where Bhatt tells Shukla that some men were eve-teasing her, to which he replies “ignore".

Soorma

Sidharth Shukla played a small role in the sports drama based on Sandeep Singh’s life, which was played by Diljit Dosanjh. Taapsee Pannu played Singh’s love interest, and Shukla played the role of her brother.

Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron ke Khiladi 7:

Shukla continued his stint of appearing in reality shows, like India’s Got Talent, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Bigg Boss 13, as well as Bigg Boss season 14. The actor won both Khatron ke Khiladi and the 13th season of Bigg Boss where he gained a massive fan-following on social media.

Broken But Beautiful:

Shukla recently made his debut in the OTT platform as he starred in AltBalaji’s Broken But Beautiful season three. His acting made him a favourite for many in no time.

