When Sidharth Shukla Played Bigg Boss Host, Filling in for Salman Khan in His Absence

Soon after Sidharth Shukla won the 13th season of reality television show Bigg Boss, the actor gained a massive fan-following on social media. The actor also made a comeback in the initial few weeks of the 14th season of Bigg Boss, which concluded earlier this year. Besides being a participant of the reality show, Shukla also played the host of Bigg Boss 14 for one episode earlier this year when actor Salman Khan, who originally hosts the show, had to take leave for work.

Shukla filled in for Khan during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes in January. Khan had to attend actor Varun Dhawan’s wedding on January 24 and hence, he could not shoot for the Bigg Boss’ weekend episode. However, given Shukla’s popularity, the episode was well received by the audience.

His rumoured girlfriend and Bigg Boss 13 housemate Shehnaaz Gill also cheered up for him. Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote, “Loved today’s weekend ka waar. The way you heard everyone and put your point across at the same time without hurting anyone or intruding into their game play was just amazing."

Loved todays weekend ka waar @sidharth_shukla the way you heard everyone put your point across at the same time you didnt hurt anyone or intrude into their game play was just amazing sira lata 👌— Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) January 24, 2021

As the news of Shukla’s untimely demise sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, Khan himself expressed his condolences on social media. The 55-year-old actor wrote on his Twitter handle, “Gone too soon, Sidharth.. you shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP.”

Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP🙏— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2021

Actor Varun Dhawan, who acted with Shukla in 2014 movie Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, also tweeted his reaction to the news. Dhawan shared pictures from the promotional event of the movie that also starred Alia Bhatt, and wrote, “RIP brother.”

Shukla had appeared in the first few weeks of the 14th season of Bigg Boss as a senior contestant along with Hina Khanand Gauahar Khan. The senior contestants gave the new participants an introduction to the reality show and often indulged in entertaining tasks and conversations.

Shukla passed away at the age of 40 after he suffered a heart attack.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here