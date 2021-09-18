When Simi Garewal Asked Rekha About Her Relationship With Amitabh Bachchan

With each movie, we come across fresh link-up stories among co-stars. And, fans on some occasions do want to believe the rumours making rounds on the Internet. We have also seen some of the on-screen pairs ending up tying the nuptial knots in real life. Today, we will talk about yesteryear stars, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. From Do Anjaane to Silsila, the pair made our hearts wanting for more with their on-screen chemistry. And, yes there were rumours about their relationship. The two never said a word about it.

Then came a time when Rekha finally opened up about her relationship with Amitabh on the show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. The episode aired in 2004.

During one of the segments, Simi asked Rekha if she had fallen in love with Amitabh. Calling it a “dumb question", the actress had said, “I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him.”

Rekha also said that there was never any gap between her and Jaya Bachchan as a result of the rumours, believing that the Guddi actress was mature enough to be troubled by gossip.

Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Simi’s talk show, is widely regarded as one of the finest celebrity chat programmes to have ever aired on Indian television. Simi had interviewed the notoriously reclusive Rekha on the 100th edition of her chat show. The show was broadcasted in three parts in 2004. Speaking about the episode, Simi had said she had no problem persuading her guest, Rekha, to speak about Amitabh.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Simi had stated that she was able to get Rekha to open up since they were friends.

“It was simple enough to ask her about Amitabh. If I can ask Jayalalitha if she ever loved MGR, I can question Rekha about Amitabh. Many people have asked me how I got her to open up. I wasn’t sure whether I did anything noteworthy. I don’t want to think about it. I just talked to her as if we were good friends. Rekha and I have a long history together," Simi was quoted as saying.

