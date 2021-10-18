When Simi Garewal Opened Up About Her 'Passionate' Relationship with Maharaja of Jamnagar

Veteran Indian actor Simi Garewal turned 74 on Sunday, October 17. Garewal made her debut in acting at the age of 15 when she starred opposite Feroz Khan in the 1962 movie Tarzan Goes to India. Her debut performance was effective enough to land her roles with Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker, and Satyajit Ray in Aranyer Din Ratri. Beyond her life in showbiz, Garewal has also had eventful personal stories which she shared with the media over the years.

In an interview with Filmfare in 2013, Garewal opened up about her dating history when she was 17. Garewal said that she fell in love with her “neighbour” who happened to be the Maharaja (King) of Jamnagar. Describing her relationship with the Gujarati royal, Garewal added that it was a “turbulent and passionate” affair that lasted for three years. The royal showed the Hindi cinema actress a wonderful world of animals, sports and food. Talking about “passion and compassion”, Garewal said that the couple did “mad, crazy things”, which eventually grew “obsessive.” Looking back at her teenage love affair, Garewal said that it only brings a smile to her face. Sharing her experience from the relationship, Garewal added that she realised what possessiveness could do to a relationship. The actress also said that her love affair with the Jamnagar royal cured her forever of jealousy in love.

Garewal later married Ravi Mohan. Her marriage with Mohan also did not last long, but the actress said that she and her former husband were two nice people but not made for each other.

Besides being an actor, Garewal also became a household name with her television show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. The show featured several public figures from Bollywood, sports to politics who shared some unknown stories with her.

