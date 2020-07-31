When Smriti Irani Featured on the Cover of Femina Magazine

Smriti Irani has the perfect throwback Thursday treat for her online family. The actress-turned-politician became a household name for portrayal of Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor’s long running television series, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
Smriti took to social media to post a click of an old Femina magazine issue that featured her on the cover. Smriti expressed her acknowledgement to all the moms out there who treasure the special moments in their children’s lives.
While sharing the post, she revered a mothers’ eternal love that kids are blessed with forever.
Smriti wrote in caption, “When your Mom shares one from her stash of your photographs... you cherish not the image but the emotion ... a Mom who keeps every paper cutting , school report, photograph ... I’m sure you have one too , a mother you mean the world to #tbt #mom.” And added a heart emoji in the end.
Smriti is known to share special moments from the past, motivational and witty notes on her Instagram. To mark 20 years of KSBKBT, Smriti shared her first scene with her on-screen mother-in-law and extended heartfelt gratitude.
View this post on Instagram
20 years ago this was possibly one of my first scenes with Sudha Aunty. I raced through my lines ,nervous as hell coz @ektarkapoor was called to the shooting floor by the director who told her the project was a sure shot flop since the girl cast as Tulsi did not have the talent to see it through. Upon enquiring why I was not unleashing my full potential as an actor I told her “ can I play the character as I deem fit instead of being told how to emote?” I promised her I’d take help of every colleague possible if I felt I can’t measure up alone. EK said done and the rest was TV history. Today 2 decades later in absentia I say thank you for the belief @ektarkapoor , thank you @monishasinghkatial for first refusing to cast me & then supporting me all the way. Thank you to the ever changing Mihir from @amarupadhyay_official to dada @ronitboseroy . To kids like @karishmaktanna @ihansika @masumimewawalla @mounirooy & all those I have not been able to name. To bahus ranging from @gpradhan @shilpa_saklani_official & sons @meetsumeet18 @hitentejwani , Sandeep Baswana... & many more relationships I lived on screen who are friends for life. To @mandirabedi & @jaya.bhattacharya who were the best on screen villains possibly and absolute sweethearts off screen. Many more who were a part of the journey .. I cherish every moment & specially am grateful to the viewers who kept our passions alive.#20yearsofkyunkiisaasbhikabhibahuthi 🙏🙏🙏🙏
A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on
Smriti began her career as a model and was one of the finalists in the year 1998 for the Femina Miss India beauty pageant. At present, she is the Union Minister for Textiles and MP of Amethi.