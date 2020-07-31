When Smriti Irani Featured on the Cover of Femina Magazine

Smriti Irani has the perfect throwback Thursday treat for her online family. The actress-turned-politician became a household name for portrayal of Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor’s long running television series, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Smriti took to social media to post a click of an old Femina magazine issue that featured her on the cover. Smriti expressed her acknowledgement to all the moms out there who treasure the special moments in their children’s lives.

While sharing the post, she revered a mothers’ eternal love that kids are blessed with forever.

Smriti wrote in caption, “When your Mom shares one from her stash of your photographs... you cherish not the image but the emotion ... a Mom who keeps every paper cutting , school report, photograph ... I’m sure you have one too , a mother you mean the world to #tbt #mom.” And added a heart emoji in the end.

Smriti is known to share special moments from the past, motivational and witty notes on her Instagram. To mark 20 years of KSBKBT, Smriti shared her first scene with her on-screen mother-in-law and extended heartfelt gratitude.

Smriti began her career as a model and was one of the finalists in the year 1998 for the Femina Miss India beauty pageant. At present, she is the Union Minister for Textiles and MP of Amethi.