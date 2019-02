She Never Acknowledged Her Relationship with Salman: When Sohail Khan Slammed Aishwarya Rai

It's been 19 years since Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared the screen for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic romance drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It was during the shooting of the very same film that the two fell in love and began dating. Aishwarya also made a cameo as Salman's girlfriend in the 2002 movie Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.It was not long before news started appearing that all was not well between them. Aishwarya later confirmed her break-up with the actor the same year, saying Salman wasn't able to come to terms with it."I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases and in turn I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), infidelity and indignity. That is why like any other self-respecting woman I ended my relationship with him," Aishwarya had told The Indian Express in an old interview.Aishwarya's statement had not gone down too well with Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan. Following which, he lashed out at the actress for making Salman feel insecure."Now she (Aishwarya Rai) weeps in public. When she was going around with him, when she used to visit our home so often like part of the family, did she ever acknowledge the relationship? She never did. That made Salman feel insecure. He wanted to know how much she wanted him. She would never let him be sure of that," Sohail had spoken to the media post Aishwarya's shocking revelations about Salman.Sohail had also taken a potshot at Aishwarya for her alleged affair with Vivek Oberoi by saying, "Aishwarya Rai was in constant touch with Salman till recently on the mobile and that's what upset Vivek."Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.