Sonam Kapoor has been on cloud nine ever since she and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child in August, last year. Since then, she has been away from the limelight. The actress is known for speaking her mind. The actress never shies away from unapologetically putting out her opinions time and again. A story has now re-surfaced on the internet when the actress called out filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for announcing the remake of Shekhar Kapur’s 1987 film Mr India.

In 2020, after the announcement, Ali Abbas Zafar received a lot of criticism and it didn’t go down very well with Sonam, either. The iconic Bollywood film featured her father and actor Anil Kapoor as the lead opposite Sridevi.

In a long Instagram post, the Neerja actress called out the makers of the remake for disrespecting both her father and director Shekhar Kapur. She also shared that Anil Kapoor had no clue about the same.

The now-deleted Instagram post read: “A lot of people have been asking me about the Mr India remake. Honestly, my father didn’t even know that the film was being remade, we found out about it through social media when Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted. It’s quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true since no one bothered to ask my father or Shekhar uncle – two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and what it is.”

The Veere Di Wedding actress also mentioned that it’s sad because it was a film made with heart and hard work and it is very sentimental to her father. “Beyond commerce and announcements, it is a part of his legacy. I should hope that respect for someone’s work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office,” she added.

On February 2020, Ali tweeted, “Excited to partner with Zee Studios for an epic trilogy Mr India! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!”

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is getting back to work after taking a long break. On the other hand, Ali Abbas Zafar has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and Super Soldier in his kitty.

