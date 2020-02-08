Take the pledge to vote

When Sonam Kapoor Copied Anand Ahuja's Appreciation Post for Anil Kapoor

Anand pointed out on social media that Sonam took cues from his appreciation post for Anil Kapoor that he had shared on the latter's birthday.

Updated:February 8, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of Bollywood's most loved celebrity couples. The duo not only sets relationship goals high time to time with their loved up social media posts for each other, they often engage in friendly social media banter which keeps their fans engaged and entertained.

Read: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to Tie Knot in May 2020: Report

Recently, Sonam had shared an appreciation post for her father Anil Kapoor as the latter's film Malang hit the screens on Friday. Sonam, in her post highlighted how her father's spirit and hard-working nature inspires her in life. Anand pointed out that he had shared a similar post on his father-in-law's birthday and that Sonam had copied his appreciation post. Interestingly, the two posts shared by Sonam and Anand do look and read similar and makes us wonder if Sonam indeed took cues from her husband on social media or not.

Anand even joked that Sonam had copied the post earlier shared by him for Anil.

Meanwhile, Anil's latest film happened to a decent box office collection, earning Rs 6.71 crore on day one. It faced competition from Bollywood release Shikara and Hollywood's superhero film Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Read: There's a Clear Winner in the Malang Vs Shikara Box Office Battle and It Is...

