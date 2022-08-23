When Sonam Kapoor Revealed That She Felt Anil Kapoor was Scared to Become a Grandparent

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple became proud parents last Saturday. The news of Sonam’s baby boy was shared on social media by Neetu Kapoor. The veteran actress took to her Instagram stories and shared Sonam and Anand’s statement. The couple thanked doctors, their family members and friends for supporting them throughout. Following this good news, several celebs congratulated the adorable duo including Sonam Kapoor’s father Anil Kapoor. However, in an earlier interview, the Delhi 6 actor had disclosed that Anil Kapoor was pleasantly petrified by the notion of becoming a grandparent.

While talking to Vogue India prior to her delivery, Sonam had revealed, “I think my dad is scared. He doesn’t see himself as a grandparent — for a long time, he didn’t even see himself as a parent – but he was the one who got emotional when I told him I was expecting.”

She had further divulged that Anil Kapoor who was otherwise not that religious, started doing rounds of temples after she broke the good news to him. She had stated, “He was shooting for Jugjugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh sometime before I broke the news to them and Mum and he were visiting some temples around the area. Now, dad isn’t particularly religious or spiritual, so when Mum jokingly asked him what he was going to pray for, and he responded, ‘A grandchild’.”

In another recent interview with the same publication, the Raanjhanaa actress shared that she was paranoid because a lot of people in London were suffering from Covid-19 during the first trimester of her pregnancy. Recounting the ‘tough’ time, Sonam said that after she came down with a fever, she even googled ‘what happens if you have Covid-19 when you’re pregnant’.

She revealed, “We had all decided that I would be extra careful since a lot of people in London were getting Covid-19 around that time, but exactly a month later, I came down with a fever, cough and cold. I was terrified and immediately started googling ‘what happens if you have Covid when you’re pregnant?’ It was tough. I was taking progesterone shots in my thighs and stomach — practically everywhere on my body — because I was of advanced maternal age and was constantly throwing up, sick and bedridden. Everyone’s so tense about women who get pregnant after 31 or 32. They tell you don’t do this, don’t do that, don’t get gestational diabetes or pre-eclampsia. I was like, ‘wait, hang on, I still feel very young. I’ve got my dad’s (Anil Kapoor) genes, I look very young. It’ll be fine’.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 in Mumbai after dating for few years. The actress had gone public about her pregnancy in March when she shared pictures with her beau from a maternity photoshoot.

