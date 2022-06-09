When Sonam Kapoor Revealed What Convinced Her To Marry Anand Ahuja: 'He Saw The Person In Me and Not a Heroine'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to embrace parenthood. The actress who is also celebrating her 36th birthday on Thursday, is currently residing in London. Sonam and Anand kept their romance hush-hush for a long time, but when they went public the duo never shied from expressing their love for one another. The duo quite often shares mushy pictures along with love-filled captions on social media. While fans adore their romance, many want to know what prompted Sonam to marry Anand. In an old interview, the actor called herself “lucky” to have married someone like him.

Talking about the moment, which prompted her to marry Anand, Sonam told Filmfare in 2020 that Anand loved her ‘even though she was nuts’. The actor said that he knows exactly who she is, so she is able to say whatever comes to her mind with no filter. “He saw the person in me and not some glamorous heroine. He saw me as Sonam, someone who’s extremely naïve and moohfat (frank),” she said.

Sonam further added that Anand Ahuja is made of ‘great moral fibre’ and he sees things in ‘black or white’, not in shades of grey. “I’m not saying this because Anand’s my husband but because of the person he is. I call him Gautam Buddha. I tell him if you hadn’t met me, you would have left everything and gone off to the forest,” she said. Referring to him as a ‘sadhu’, who is extremely idealistic, and herself as his ‘apsara’, Sonam mentioned that she pulled him out of his ‘tapasya.’ “He’s so black and white that to an extent it’s annoying. Like we cannot do this and we cannot cut the queue… and things like that,” Sonam added.

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand are expecting their first child. The actress announced her pregnancy on March 21 this year. Back then, she took to social media and dropped a picture in which the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022,” she wrote.

