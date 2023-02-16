Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Lorraine Bright (Kiran Bhatt) tied the nuptial knot in 1968 and embraced parenthood with their daughter, actress Pooja Bhatt and fitness trainer Rahul Bhatt. However, their marriage hit troubled waters in the 1970s as a result of Mahesh’s extramarital affair with actress Parveen Babi, which made headlines. Later in 1986, he married actress Soni Razdan after four years of secret dating. The duo met during the filming of Saaransh.

In a throwback interview with India Today, Pooja once revealed that Soni confessed to her that she felt guilty about marrying Mahesh Bhatt. She said, “I grew up with a father who supposedly went on to marry somebody else and have another family. I do not feel that way. I was very moved one day. Soni and I were on a recce to Coonoor and she was sitting outside and she said, “Pooja I want to tell you I felt so guilty."

It was Pooja’s reply that assured Soni about her decision to marry Mahesh. The Zakhm actress told Soni that she should not feel guilty for her decision to marry. According to Pooja, Soni didn’t break any marriage and Mahesh’s relationship with Lorraine was finished long ago. Mahesh and Soni were blessed with two daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. After tying the knot with Soni, Mahesh continued to be legally married to Lorraine despite their separation. It is because he didn’t want to alienate his children Rahul and Pooja.

Despite that, initially, Pooja was quite infuriated with her decision to read the marital vows with her already-married father. She spilled the beans about this in an interview with Stardust Magazine. However, it was her mom, Lorraine, who changed her opinion of Soni. Pooja took a stroll down memory lane and recalled that there were times when she would get angry at the very mention of Soni’s name. This continued till her mother Lorraine made her understand not to resent or hate Mahesh for anything. Lorraine said that Mahesh is a good man at heart and this is why Pooja should never hate him.

Read all the Latest Movies News here