When Sonu Nigam Rejected Jubin Nautiyal at X Factor India Audition, Watch Video

Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal has given many hit songs in the Hindi film industry such as ‘Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata’, ‘Lut Gaye’ and many more. Jubin is now a most sought-after playback singer in Bollywood. But did you know that the popular singer was once rejected by veteran singer Sonu Nigam when he auditioned for the music reality show X Factor India in 2011. Other than Sonu Nigam, the show was judged by singer Shreya Ghoshal and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Recently, an old clip of Jubin’s audition of the show ‘X Factor India’ has surfaced on social media. In 2011, at the audition of X Factor India, Jubin sang Tujhe Bhula Diya, and left the audience applauding for Jubin’s performance and chanting ‘once more’.

After the performance, Shreya told him that he had a beautiful voice but needed to work on his singing, but it was a yes from her. Sanjay Leela Bansali complimented that he sang from his heart but still something was missing that he was unsure of, though it was a yes from him too. When Sonu’s turn came to give the judgement, he rejected him and said, “Meri taraf se na hain.”

In the video, further it can be seen that Jubin replied, “I will try harder. Whatever you are saying, everything is right. Yeh mera best nahi tha, mujhko pata hai (I know this was not my best).” However, as Shreya and Sanjay had given Jubin a go ahead, he then proceeded to the next round. Jubin made it to the top 25 list in this reality show.

With the song ‘Ek Mulaqat’ of the 2014 movie Sonali Cable, Jubin made his playback singing debut. Earlier this year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Jubin stated that currently he has no plans of launching his own label but wants to use his social media presence to advance his career.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here