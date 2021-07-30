When Sonu Sood Revealed Who His Favorite is in the Bachchan Family

Actor Sonu Sood, who has worked with the Bachchan family (Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai) on many occasions. In an interview in 2013, he talked about his experience with each of them revealing who he enjoyed working with most, and who was his favourite.

According to Sood, Amitabh spent most of his time on set rehearsing his lines, to be able to give his best during the shooting, while Aishwarya was pretty reserved on set.

On being asked about whom he enjoyed working with most, Sood said, “I thoroughly enjoyed working with Mr Bachchan. He has played my father in Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap, while Abhishek has played my brother in Yuva and Aishwarya my sister in Jodhaa Akbar. In my first scene with Mr Bachchan, I had to push him. I told my director, ‘How can I do this to a person I have grown up respecting?’”

Sonu praised Amitabh by saying that he is made for cinema. During shooting, he doesn’t go to his van but stays on set to rehearse his lines. Sood further said that he does the same and that Amitabh was happy to rehearse with him.

He, like Amitabh, treats every film as his first. Sood may occasionally wake up in the middle of the night and begin rehearsing his lines or rewriting conversations and notes to the director. Abhishek isn’t multi-layered, so you get what you see. Aishwarya was cautious at first, but she broke down during a moment in Jodhaa Akbar when she told Sood, “You remind me of my father!" According to Sood, she still refers to me as bhai sahab.

Sonu has recently made headlines for his altruistic activities in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. He has been responding to distress calls and messages, providing transportation for stranded migrant workers, assuring medical care for the poor, and even assisting the unemployed in finding work since last year. In his biography I Am No Messiah, which also covers his trip from Moga to Mumbai, he talks about his journey of assisting others.

