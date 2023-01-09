When Splitsvilla X4 Contestant Hiba Trabelssi Fell Prey To Human Trafficking

Model-turned-dancer Hiba Trabelssi is currently seen in Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani hosted Splitsvilla season 14. She’s looking for a perfect match on the show, and it’ll be interesting to see if she finds one. This is her first Hindi television project, but Hiba is no stranger to the industry. She has appeared in a film as a body double for Katrina Kaif and has also featured in a song in a Telugu film. But her journey in the entertainment industry has not been an easy one, because the contestant was a victim of human trafficking.

In a recent interview, Hiba spoke about her troubled past and how she managed to escape after being kidnapped and locked in a room for three days without food or water.

Talking about her journey, Hiba said, “When I came to India for the first time to start my modelling career, I became a victim of a huge scam. It was a breakdown moment for me. I had become a victim of human trafficking, which I was not even aware of. It was the scariest time of my life, the person I trusted the most, broke my trust and cheated on me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Splitsvilla (@mtvsplitsvilla)

She also added that she was kidnapped, after which she was locked in a dark room. She was neither given food or water for three days. During this, she felt as if this was the end of his life. Hiba further said, “It was extremely painful, and I was treated inhumanely. I was kidnapped and held captive in a room for three days without food or water. I didn’t give up, and I was able to escape this nightmare.

“I was horrified by the entire experience, but I emerged stronger and determined to continue, but this incident had a significant psychological and physical impact on me. I’m grateful to Splitsvilla X4 for being a part of the better days of my life, and it’s only going to get better from here," she said.

