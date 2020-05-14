MOVIES

When Spookily Dressed Ibrahim Sacred His Sister Sara Ali Khan

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan's throwback moment from Halloween celebration is unmissable. Check it out.

  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 2:46 PM IST
Darling siblings Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan's another throwback moment has been winning over the hearts of fans on social media. The duo's picture is from the time they celebrated Halloween together when they were little and dressed to play pretend.

In the pic, Ibrahim is seen wearing eerie looking make-up on his face and throws a white cloth around his body for spooky effect. Although, in the pic, Sara hugs her little brother from behind but it cannot be ruled out for certain that Ibrahim did not try to freak out her sister or that she did not get scared.

Check out the adorable sibling moment of Sara and Ibrahim below.

Sara also went down the memory lane and shared some throwback pictures with her friends saying that she was missing seeing them during the lockdown. In the pictures, Sara's journey from when she was little to her teenage and youth days, is effectively captured.

