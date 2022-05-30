When Steven Spielberg Introduced Aamir Khan as ‘James Cameron of India’ to Tom Hanks

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The trailer of the film which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan was unveiled yesterday and opened to positive reactions. Interestingly, Hanks, too, admires Aamir. Back in 2014-15, Aamir had flown down to Germany to meet filmmaker Steven Spielberg. He had expressed his wish to remake Forrest Gump and meet director Robert Zemeckis, as the rights were with him. However, Robert refused to meet the actor.

That’s when he decided to meet Spielberg who was then shooting for the Tom Hanks starrer Bridge Of Spies. When he reached the sets, Speilberg introduced Aamir Khan to Tom Hanks as the ‘James Cameron of India. Hanks then expressed that he already knows who Aamir is and said that he has watched Khan’s 3 Idiots as many as three times.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha was unveiled yesterday during the IPL finale. The trailer begins by introducing Aamir as a physically disabled boy. While society continues to tag him as ‘different’, it is his mother (played by Mona Singh) who makes him believe that he can do whatever he wants. The glimpse of the mother-son bond that the trailer shares is emotional and heartwarming. However, the trailer does not share much about Kareena Kapoor Khan and her chemistry with Aamir. While details regarding Kareena’s character have not been revealed, it is for sure that she will have a romantic relationship with Aamir which will be followed by heartbreak.

The film has been postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is now all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.

