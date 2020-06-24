When Suhana and Gauri Khan Visited Shah Rukh-Rani Mukerji's Paheli Sets

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer Paheli released 15 years ago on June 24. On the special occasion, social media has found a rare image taken during the shooting of the film. In the blast from the past, Shah Rukh is seen holding little Suhana in his arms. The picture was taken when Gauri Khan, co-producer of the film, had visited the sets. The never-seen-before throwback picture also has screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh in the frame.

Paheli was directed by Amol Palekar and jointly bankrolled by Gauri Khan and Juhi Chawla. It was a love story set in Rajasthan where Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a ghost whose falls in love with a newlywed woman Lachchi, played by Rani Mukerji. While Lachchi’s husband Kishan leaves her for business, the ghost disguises himself as Kishan and starts his journey with Lachchi.

Juhi Chawla, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Shetty and Rajpal Yadav played other important characters in the film.

Paheli was based on a Rajasthani short story by Vijayadan Detha and a remake of Mani Kaul's 1973 film Duvidha. It was also nominated as India's official entry to the 79th Academy Awards in 2006. The movie was screened at the ninth Zimbabwe International Film Festival, the Sundance Film Festival and the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Shah Rukh and Rani have co-starred in several films like Chalte Chalte, Veer-Zaara, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saathiya, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Earlier this month, Shah Rukh and Rani’s 2003 film, Chalte Chalte clocked 17 years of release.

