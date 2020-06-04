When Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday attended Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday Bash

A throwback picture from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash has made its way to the internet. Shared on Instagram, in the snap, SRK’s daughter Suhana along with her BFFs Shanya Kapoor and Ananya Panday can be seen posing for the camera. The snap also features Sussanne Khan. And the man behind the lens is none other than ace filmmaker Karan Johar.

















Last year, on November 2, SRK celebrated his 52nd birthday with his family and friends from the industry. The grand birthday celebration took place at his bungalow in Alibaug. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan Kunder, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday among others were present for the gala night.



On the work front, SRK was last seen in Anand L. Rai directed Zero. The project featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

