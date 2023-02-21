Many Bollywood movies portray the one-sided love story of a person. Often, we see that the protagonists in such films either end up sacrificing themselves for their unrequited love or remain unmarried for life. Veteran Bollywood actress Sulakshana Pandit’s real-life story is almost similar to this. Sulakshana’s unconditional love for actor Sanjeev Kumar and the failure of her love life completely shattered the actress.

Their love story is no less than a film story. It is said that actress Sulakshana was in love with Sanjeev. She had also expressed her love for him. She even wanted to marry him. But Sanjeev liked Hema Malini, and the actor didn’t accept Sulakshana’s proposal. This left Sulakshana heartbroken.

When Sanjeev rejected Sulakshana’s marriage proposal, the actress was deeply shocked and saddened. She could not bear this sorrow. Soon the actress’ mental health started getting affected, and she went into depression. Sulakshana in a candid interview in 1999 spoke about this. “I went into depression after Sanjeev left. I almost killed myself but God willing that I was saved and I am living my life even today though I still haven’t recovered from that shock,” she revealed.

Sanjeev was then in love with Hema, and he was not ready to change his mind. The actor wanted to marry her. But Hema got married to actor Dharmendra. This left Sanjeev heartbroken, and he decided that he would never marry again.

Sulakshana did many super hit films in her era and became a popular actress. She has acted with many well-known actors like Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Shashi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna and Sanjeev Kumar.

According to the reports, Sulakshana started her acting journey in 1975 with the film Uljhan. She was seen with actor Sanjeev in this film. It is said that during the shooting of the movie, she fell in love with the actor and proposed to him for marriage. But Sanjeev never reciprocated her unconditional love. Later, the legendary actor died at the young age of 47 in 1985, following a heart attack. This incident shattered Sulakshana and the budding actress went into oblivion.

