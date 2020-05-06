'When Sunday and Monday are Just the Same': Kajol’s Lockdown Story is Remarkably Relatable

Kajol is known for her unique sense of humour among fans and friends in B-town. The My Name is Khan actress recently took to her social media account to share a post that most of us can surely relate to. Kajol shared an image of herself on Instagram where we see her shrugging dressed in an oversized shirt.

In the caption, Kajol wrote, "When Sunday and Monday are just the same...#lockdownstories #WaybackWednesday."

Often spotted laughing uncontrollably in movies and during public outings, Kajol shared a collage of her laughing self.

On World Laughter’s Day, Kajol shared a post that shows her chuckling away like no other.

“Mission CONTROL!#WorldLaughterDay,” she wrote in her caption.

Kajol recently started an interactive session with Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. A fan asked if, amid the lockdown her actor-husband Ajay Devgn was trying his hand at cooking for her. To this, Kajol replied saying, "I keep telling Ajay to cook for me but so far he hasn’t been inspired to go into the kitchen!”

I keep telling Ajay to cook for me but so far he hasn’t been inspired to go into the kitchen! ;) https://t.co/wscOeeaF7K — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

Kajol was last seen as in Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero essaying the role of Ajay’s character’s wife. Ajay was Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Saif’s character, Udaybhan Rathod, a Rajput fort keeper was the antagonist in the film. Pankaj Tripathi, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and Neha Sharma were also seen in pivotal roles.

Kajol’s first digital project, a short film called Devi released on March 2.

Devi was helmed by debutante director Priyanka Banerjee and had a star cast of nine bold and resilient women – Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Rashaswini Dayama.

She is awaiting the release of Tribhanga. The generational family drama directed by Renuka Shahane has Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in the lead.

Follow @News18Movies for more