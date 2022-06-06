When Sunil Dutt Refused Doctor’s Advice To Take Nargis Off Ventilator

Bollywood actor Sunil Dutt and diva Nargis Dutt’s love story is well-known. It’s Sunil’s 93rd birth anniversary, and on this occasion, let’s look at the story of the couple.

Sunil Dutt was born on 6 June 1929 in the Jhelum district of pre-partition Punjab. He started his career in radio and became popular with the Hindi service of Radio Ceylon. He made his Bollywood debut with the 1955 film Railway Platform.

Dutt later worked with Nargis in the 1957 film Mother India wherein he played Nargis’ onscreen son. During the shooting of the film, Sunil performed a heroic act of saving Nargis from a sudden fire. Soon after, their love story started, and in 1958 both of them had a secret wedding.

They were very happy together, and Nargis was content with her marital life after she quit acting. She had 3 kids, including her son Sanjay Dutt and her second daughter Priya Dutt. But everything changed in 1980 when Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The couple went to a cancer care speciality hospital in America. She was soon put on life support. Despite the best care and treatment, Nargis went into a coma.

Namrata once shared the story of how his father would look at her mom’s hospital room from their rented apartment through binoculars.

Doctors advised Sunil Dutt to take Nargis off life support during cancer treatment, but Dutt did not give up on his wife. Four months later, she regained consciousness and was discharged from the hospital in 1981.

She returned to Mumbai in 1981. Unfortunately, she passed away on May 3, 1981, due to a urinary infection.

