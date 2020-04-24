MOVIES

When Sunny Deol Had a Pillow Fight with Papa Dharmendra

Sunny Deol went down memory lane and shared an adorable picture from his childhood.

  • IANS
  Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 9:24 AM IST
Actor-politician Sunny Deol went down memory lane and shared an adorable picture from his childhood.

In the image, Sunny can be seen engaged in a pillow fight with one of his sisters and father, veteran actor Dharmendra.

"Flashback...dad, my sister and me..#Life,"he captioned the picture.

Sunny and actor Bobby Deol are Dharmendra's sons with his first wife Prakash Kaur. The couple also have two daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta.

In 1979, Dharmendra got married to actress Hema Malini with whom he has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

