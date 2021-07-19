When Sunny Deol Ripped His Pants In Anger While Shooting For Darr

It was in 1993 when Yash Chopra’s Darr hit theatres and wooed both the critics and audiences alike. Darr had a stellar cast of Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Tanvi Azmi and Dalip Tahil — gave superstar Shah Rukh Khan his first Yash Raj film who was also applauded for his portrayal of an obsessive lover, and opened for him the door of opportunities to further his career in the Hindi film industry. The movie went on to win many accolades including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and many more.

The romantic psychological thriller revolves around Kiran, Rahul and Sunil — played by Juhi, Shah Rukh and Sunny. Rahul and Juhi are classmates and he obsessively stalks her and tries to sabotage her relationship with Sunil in order to get close to her. Rahul’s K-k-k-k-k-kiran will definitely send a chill down your spine.

It was recently in 'Aap Ki Adalat' when Sunny Deol got nostalgic and revealed something interesting about the film. In his interview, he shared that he had certain disagreements with director Yash Chopra over the climax of the film wherein Shah Rukh stabs him. Sunny felt that he was playing a commando in the film and is supposed to be physically fit and mentally alert. Hence Shah Rukh’s character beating him so easily, that too when the two are facing each other, seemed out of place. But the late director stuck to his guns and paid no attention to the lead star’s scepticism. This even resulted in Sunny ripping off his pants in anger.

The actor also shared in the candid chat he and Shah Rukh didn’t speak to each other for 16 years after the film was released because the former preferred to stay afar from all the socialising and avoided meeting people. Sunny will be soon seen in Apne 2.

