When Sunny Leone's 'Army' Battled to Zip Her up

Sunny Leone uploaded a funny video on her social media page, where her team struggles to fit her into a beautiful yellow gown. The video is from the set of her reality show MTV Splitsvilla, and Sunny is getting ready for a shot.

In the clip, four people from her team struggle to zip her up in the dress. As everyone tries their hand at zipping her up, Sunny captioned the Instagram video saying: “Takes an army to make a gown look perfect."

The actress who turned a year older on May 13, also shared glimpses from her lockdown birthday celebration. Just like 2020, she celebrated her special day in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although last year, before her birthday, her family had flown to the United States because Sunny and her husband thought their children would be safer there. However, this year, the star celebrated her birthday with her family in Mumbai.

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in Shero. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and is scheduled to be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. The actress is all set to make her digital debut with the web series Anamika, helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

