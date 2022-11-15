When Superstar Krishna Began His Political Journey Under Rajiv Gandhi

Telugu superstar Krishna, the father of actor Mahesh Babu, died on November 15. The veteran actor was receiving treatment at Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad and reportedly died because of cardiac arrest. A month ago, Krishna Ghattamaneni’s first wife Indira Devi passed away. The political and film world plunged into grief after hearing about the passing of one of the biggest stars.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao mourned the death while TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy hailed Krishna Ghattamaneni as a hero who brought dynamism into Telugu films, introducing Hollywood-kind portrayals.

The Daring and Dashing Hero, as the nickname of the actor goes, was popular both in political and film cinema. His main adversary NT Rama Rao entered the political arena and so did the late actor. It’s noteworthy that Alluri Seetharama Raju star joined Congress under the leadership of the late Rajiv Gandhi in 1989 to contest in the Lok Sabha elections. After winning his seat in 1989, two years later, Krishna was defeated by Bolla Bulliramaiah, the TDP’s incumbent MP, and that too by a vote margin of 47,000.

After the defeat, Krishna withdrew from politics and concentrated on movies. On various occasions, the actor has expressed his fondness for the late politician Rajiv Gandhi. Stories of Krishna, who is regarded as the producer’s hero, making movies for free for those who had lost money because of his movies are well-known in the business. Despite being a member of the fiercely competitive industry for more than 50 years, he is adored not only by millions of his fans worldwide but also by producers, directors, and fellow performers.

He was the last of the five legendary actors who, together with N.T. Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Shobhan Babu, and Krishnam Raju, essentially controlled Telugu films from the 1960s through the 1980s. The passing of a living legend marks the end of an era.

The last rites of the legend will be carried out at the late actor’s residence in Nanakramguda. The mortal remains will be kept at his home Vijaya Nirmala for others to pay their last respect before rites.

