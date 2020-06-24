When Sushant Singh Rajput Checked Disneyland Off His Bucket List

Sushant Singh Rajput was a man with many talents and many more dreams. The actor had penned his dreams and aspirations and compiled it in a list which comprised 50.

Visiting Disneyland was on number 25 in his list. The Kai Po Che actor travelled to the Paris theme park last year.

A video from the time has recently made its way on social media and it shows an elated Sushant. He looks excited and happy as he enters the gates of Disneyland amid rains.

The actor had shared pictures of handwritten notes in a series of posts on Twitter. His bucket list of dreams included playing a cricket match left-handed, helping children learn about space, learning how to fly a plane, drive in a blue-hole and playing tennis with a champion tennis ball and doing a four clap push up, among others.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. He began his career from the small screen and became a household name as he featured in television series Pavitra Rishta.

After gaining recognition in television, he ventured into films. Among others, Sushant’s performances in Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore have been admired by audiences and critics as well.

Sushant’s Dil Bechara is yet to hit the theaters. The film also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi.

